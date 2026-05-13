United Airlines to Resume Daily Caracas Service From Houston in August

United Airlines’ UAL planned resumption of nonstop daily flights between Houston and Caracas marks a significant strategic move in rebuilding U.S.-Venezuela air connectivity after nearly a decade. The route not only restores an important international market that UAL previously served for more than 20 years. It strengthens Houston’s position as a major gateway connecting the United States with Latin America and the Caribbean. The resumption comes amid improving diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries and follows the broader reopening of commercial air services to Venezuela.

The move is likely to support both passenger and corporate travel demand, particularly from the energy sector. Houston remains one of the world’s leading energy hubs, while Venezuela continues to hold vast oil reserves. Management and government officials highlighted that the service could facilitate the movement of oil-sector personnel and foster new economic opportunities between the two nations. The route is also expected to serve strong visiting-friends-and-relatives (VFR) traffic, given Houston’s sizable Venezuelan community and longstanding cultural ties with Caracas.

Operationally, deploying the Boeing 737 MAX 8 appears to be a measured and efficient choice for UAL. The aircraft offers lower fuel consumption, modern onboard amenities and the right capacity profile for rebuilding demand gradually while maintaining cost discipline. The addition of seatback entertainment, Bluetooth connectivity and planned Starlink Wi-Fi also aligns with the company’s broader premium product enhancement strategy across its international network.

The announcement further reinforces UAL’s expansion across Latin America and the Caribbean, where the carrier already operates up to 100 daily flights from Houston to more than 50 destinations. Combined with the upcoming $2 billion Terminal B transformation at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, the airline appears focused on cementing its competitive advantage in the region. If geopolitical and regulatory conditions remain stable, the Caracas relaunch could pave the way for additional growth opportunities in underserved South American markets.

UAL Share Price Performance Top of Form

United Airlines’ shares have rallied 21.3% in a year compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 4.2% growth.



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UAL’s Zacks Rank

UAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.4% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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