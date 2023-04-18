Commodities
United Airlines reports smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

April 18, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by Rajesh Kumar Singh for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings UAL.O on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the first quarter, helped by higher capacity and lower operating costs.

Its adjusted loss for the quarter through January came in at 63 cents a share, compared with analysts' expectations for a loss of 73 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

The Chicago-based carrier said it expects a profit of $3.50-$4 a share in the second quarter. That compares with analysts' estimates of $3.65 a share, according to a Refinitiv survey.

