United Airlines Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Analysts are looking for earnings per share of $3.94 on revenue of $11.43 billion. That compares with $4.21 a share on revenue of $11.4 billion in the previous quarter.

United Airlines Holdings stock has trailed the market this year, like many of its peers, but the carrier’s earnings have been fairly strong, a trend investors hope will continue when the company reports earnings after the market closes on Tuesday.

United stock (ticker: UAL) is up 4.1% this year, well behind the S&P 500’s double-digit gains.

Here is a snapshot of Wall Street’s expectations and some recent history.

