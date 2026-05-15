United Airlines Receives Encouraging Tidings on the Labor Front

United Airlines’ UAL flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA-CWA), have approved a new five-year labor agreement with 82% voting in favor of the deal. Nearly 89% of eligible members participated in the voting process. The agreement covers close to 30,000 United flight attendants and was finalized with the assistance of mediator Michael Kelliher at the National Mediation Board.

The new contract includes an average 31% increase in base wages, with pay hikes scheduled for June and August 2026. In addition, flight attendants will begin receiving boarding pay this summer, which is expected to raise overall compensation by an average of 7-8%. The agreement also provides $741 million in retroactive pay, along with several other enhancements to compensation and working conditions.

The deal strengthens job security provisions by aligning them with protections already available to UAL’s pilots, including limits on Express flying as well as restrictions on code-share and revenue-share operations. The contract also introduces limits on red-eye flying and provides sit pay for scheduled or rescheduled waits exceeding two and a half hours, creating incentives to reduce long, unpaid duty periods.

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Further improvements include increased per diem allowances and higher 401(k) contributions. The agreement grants 10 weeks of paid maternity leave, along with two weeks of paid parental and adoption leave. The deal also eliminates the 24-hour on-call reserve system and replaces it with 14-hour reserve availability periods. Additional enhancements cover hotel accommodations, electronic notification procedures and higher premium pay for international pursers and language-qualified positions.

The UAL leadership described the agreement as a significant achievement for United flight attendants, particularly for the thousands hired since the pandemic, noting that collective solidarity played a major role in securing the improved terms. The union also stated that the contract now sets a new industry benchmark in terms of overall value for flight attendants.

The agreement is expected to provide substantial benefits for United Airlines’ flight attendants by improving both financial stability and quality of life. Higher wages, boarding pay, retroactive compensation and increased retirement contributions are likely to strengthen long-term earnings and financial security. At the same time, changes such as restrictions on red-eye flying, reduced reserve requirements, better leave policies and compensation for extended sit times are expected to improve work-life balance and reduce workplace stress. Enhanced job protections and premium pay opportunities may also contribute to greater career stability and professional recognition for flight attendants across the airline.

In 2024, flight attendants at another U.S. carrier, American Airlines AAL, represented by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, ratified a five-year labor agreement after years of negotiations. The contract delivered immediate wage increases, retroactive pay, boarding pay and several quality-of-life improvements for nearly 28,000 flight attendants at American Airlines.

The agreement also included enhancements to benefits, scheduling provisions and profit-sharing, while union leaders described the deal as a major milestone that set a new benchmark for compensation and workplace protections in the airline industry. For American Airlines’ flight attendants, wage increases took effect on Oct. 1, 2024. The contract becomes amendable on Oct. 1, 2029.

Southwest Airlines LUV flight attendants, represented by Transport Workers Union Local 556, approved a new four-year contract in 2024. The agreement introduced industry-leading compensation increases, retroactive pay, improved reserve scheduling rules and enhanced maternity and parental leave benefits for Southwest Airlines’ flight attendants. Additional provisions included premium pay for extended duty periods and irregular operations, as well as several measures to improve work-life balance and operational flexibility. The contract covering nearly 20,000 flight attendants at Southwest Airlines becomes amendable in 2028.

Zacks Rank of UAL Stock

United Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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