United Airlines Reaches Provisional Deal to Raise Flight Attendant Pay

United Airlines’ UAL tentative labor agreement with the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA marks a significant step toward improving employee satisfaction and operational stability. The deal includes higher base pay, compensation for disruptions and quality-of-life enhancements such as limits on overnight assignments. This reflects a broader industry trend of airlines investing in workforce relations after years of labor tensions. The introduction of boarding pay and compensation for long gaps between flights addresses long-standing concerns among flight attendants, potentially boosting morale and retention.

Financially, the agreement represents a sizable commitment, with $740 million allocated toward signing bonuses and wage increases that could push top pay to $100 per hour. While this will likely increase UAL’s cost structure in the near term, it may be partially offset by improved productivity, reduced attrition and fewer operational disruptions. Securing a five-year labor contract provides cost visibility and reduces uncertainty, which is often viewed positively by investors despite the immediate expense burden.

We note that tentative agreements do not necessarily mean the deal will be operational. The tentative agreement will be presented to the AFA United Master Executive Council (“MEC”) at a special meeting on April 1. The MEC, which is comprised of the 14 local presidents, will review and vote on whether to send the tentative agreement for membership ratification. If approved by the MEC, full details of the tentative agreement will be released on April 3.

The provisional deal inked by United Airlines will now be voted upon by union members in the April 23-May 12 window. The provisional deal will be effective from May 31 only if it is ratified by the members.

The materialization of this deal could act as a stabilizing factor, signaling proactive labor management and reducing the risk of disruptions. Over time, if operational reliability and customer satisfaction improve, the deal could support a more favorable long-term outlook for the company’s financial and stock performance.

Share Price Performance of UAL

United Airlines’ shares have increased 26.1% in a year compared with the industry’s 20.8% growth.



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UAL’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

UAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Southwest Airlines LUV and Air Lease AL.

LUV currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Southwest Airlines has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average beat of 253.92%.

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 14.58%.

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United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.