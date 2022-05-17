United Airlines Raises Q2 Unit Revenue Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) has increased its unit revenue outlook for the second quarter 2022 as the demand environment has continued to improve during the period following the previous guidance. The company continues to project adjusted operating margin of approximately 10%.

Compared to 2019, TRASM is now projected to grow in a range of 23% - 25% for the second quarter of 2022, revised from prior guidance range of approximately 17%. Average Aircraft Fuel Price per Gallon is now estimate at $4.02 for the second quarter, revised from prior outlook of $3.43. Capacity is projected to decline 14%, updated from prior guidance of a decline of approximately 13%.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings were up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

