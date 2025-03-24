News & Insights

United Airlines Raises Lounge Membership Fees And Credit Card Costs

March 24, 2025 — 05:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - United Airlines is increasing the cost of its airport lounge memberships and co-branded credit cards, which will test travelers' willingness to pay for premium perks.

Alongside these price hikes, the airline introduced new sign-up bonuses for its JPMorgan Chase credit cards and additional benefits, including rideshare credits and discounted award flights.

United is overhauling its lounge membership program with a new two-tier system. The standard membership, providing unlimited access to United Clubs, now costs $750 or 94,000 miles. The premium "All Access" membership, which includes entry to partner lounges and allows guests, is priced at $1,400 or 175,000 miles.

Elite status holders are eligible for discounts. Additionally, the annual fee for the United Club credit card has risen from $525 to $695, while the United Club Business Card now carries the same $695 fee.

United claims these changes are designed to enhance the lounge experience and address overcrowding. As demand for premium travel perks grows, airlines and financial institutions are expanding and refining their lounge offerings to compete for high-value travelers.

