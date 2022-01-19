United Airlines quarterly loss narrows on strong holiday travel demand

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings UAL.O on Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, helped by strong holiday travel demand.

On an adjusted basis, the Chicago-based carrier reported a loss of $1.60 per share for the quarter through December, compared with a loss of $7.00 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, had expected the airline to report a quarterly loss of $2.11 per share.

Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $8.19 billion, compared with $3.4 billion a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Richard Chang)

