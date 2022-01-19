Commodities
UAL

United Airlines quarterly loss narrows on strong holiday travel demand

Contributor
Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

United Airlines Holdings on Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, helped by strong holiday travel demand.

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings UAL.O on Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, helped by strong holiday travel demand.

On an adjusted basis, the Chicago-based carrier reported a loss of $1.60 per share for the quarter through December, compared with a loss of $7.00 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, had expected the airline to report a quarterly loss of $2.11 per share.

Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $8.19 billion, compared with $3.4 billion a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Richard Chang)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-313-484-5370; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular