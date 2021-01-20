Markets
UAL

United Airlines Q4 Loss Wider Than Wall Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss that was wider than Wall Street analysts' estimates, as the airline industry continues to bear the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $1.90 billion or $6.39 per share, compared to net income of $641 million or $2.53 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $2.08 billion or $7.00 per share, compared to net income of $676 million or $2.67 per share last year.

Total operating revenues plunged 68.7% to $3.41 billion from $10.89 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of $6.60 per share on revenues of $3.44 billion.

Looking forward, the company said it expects first quarter operating revenues to be down 65 percent to 70 percent versus the first quarter 2019. Analysts currently expects revenues to drop 49.10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular