United Airlines promotes Scott Kirby to top job

United Airlines on Thursday named insider Scott Kirby as it chief executive officer to succeed Oscar Munoz, who will take the role of executive chairman in May 2020.

Kirby was recruited to United Airlines by Munoz in August 2016.

