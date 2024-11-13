News & Insights

United Airlines price target raised to $114 from $97 at Seaport Research

November 13, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Seaport Research analyst Daniel McKenzie raised the firm’s price target on United Airlines (UAL) to $114 from $97 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects to see the Airlines sector to consolidate recent gains near-term, but valuations remain compelling in the context of the cycle, the analyst tells investors. The firm raises its price target on the stock given its conviction with revenue execution.

