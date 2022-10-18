Commodities
United Airlines posts strongest earnings in three years

CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings UAL.O on Tuesday posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years on robust travel demand.

The Chicago-based carrier reported an adjusted profit of $2.81 per share for the third quarter, well above analysts' expectations for $2.28, according to Refinitiv data. That marked the company's best performance since the third quarter of 2019.

