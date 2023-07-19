United Airlines posts record high quarterly earnings, lifts full-year outlook

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings UAL.O on Wednesday lifted its full-year profit outlook after posting the highest ever quarterly earnings on booming demand for international travel.

Its shares were rose 4% in extended trading.

The Chicago-based carrier said it now expects an adjusted profit of $11 to $12 per share for 2023, compared with $10 to $12 estimated in January. That is well above analysts' consensus earnings estimate of $9.77 per share for 2023, according to a Refinitiv survey.

Adjusted profit for the second quarter came in at $5.03 per share, above analysts' expectations for $4.03 according to Refinitiv data.

For the third quarter, United forecast adjusted earnings of $3.85 to $4.35 per share, while the Wall Street consensus is $3.70.

Ticket sales at U.S. carriers are soaring despite rising costs as consumers cut spending on goods in favor of experiences. International bookings are especially strong after the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions. Data from travel website Kayak, for example, shows searches by U.S.-based customers for summer travel to Europe are up 55% from last year.

Among U.S. airlines, higher-margin international travel is the most important to United, accounting for about 38% of its passenger revenue before the pandemic.

In the second quarter, international passenger revenue rose 44% year-on-year, accounting for about 41% of the airline's total passenger revenue. Overall, the company generated about $14.18 billion in revenue in the quarter, up 17% from a year ago.

