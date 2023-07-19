News & Insights

United Airlines posts record high quarterly earnings, lifts full-year outlook

July 19, 2023 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by Rajesh Kumar Singh for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings UAL.O on Wednesday lifted its full-year profit outlook after posting the highest ever quarterly earnings on booming demand for international travel.

The Chicago-based carrier said it now expects an adjusted profit of $11 to $12 per share for 2023, compared with $10 to $12 estimated in January. That is well above analysts' consensus earnings estimate of $9.77 per share for 2023, according to a Refinitiv survey.

Adjusted profit for the second quarter came in at $5.03 per share, above analysts' expectations for $4.03 according to Refinitiv data.

For the third quarter, United forecast adjusted earnings of $3.85 to $4.35 per share, while the Wall Street consensus is $3.70.

