United Airlines Posts Pre-tax Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) and its subsidiary United Airlines, Inc., together, recorded a pre-tax loss of $2.1 billion, for the first-quarter of 2020. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the company recorded $63 million of special charges, primarily associated with a $50 million impairment for its China routes. Also, it recorded a $697 million expected credit loss allowance for the BRW Aviation Holding LLC and BRW Aviation LLC term loan and related guarantee. On an adjusted basis, pre-tax loss was $1.0 billion, for the quarter.

First-quarter total revenues were $8.0 billion, a 17% decline year-over-year.

As of April 16, 2020, the company had $6.3 billion of cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn amounts, including $2 billion under its undrawn revolving credit facility.

On April 17, 2020, the company submitted an application to the Loan Program under the CARES Act. Under the Loan Program, the company expects to have the ability through September 30, 2020 to borrow up to approximately $4.5 billion from the U.S. Treasury Department. The company expects to receive approximately $5.0 billion through the Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act.

