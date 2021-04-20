US Markets
United Airlines plans to resume operations of grounded 777 planes

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

United Airlines Holdings Inc said Tuesday it plans to resume operations of its grounded Boeing 777-200 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines at some point in the future.

United's 52 777 planes with the PW4000 engines were grounded in February after an engine failure on a United flight to Honolulu from Denver. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered immediate inspections of those planes before further flights. United said there had been progress. "We look forward to getting that aircraft back to safe operations in the future," United chief operations officer Jon Roitman said.

