United Airlines plans 30% cut to management ranks from Oct -company memo

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

May 4 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O has told employees that it expects its management and administrative ranks to be around 30% smaller starting in October, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

United is among U.S. airlines that have accepted U.S. government payroll aid that bans job cuts until Sept. 30. United has warned that air travel demand hit by the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to have recovered by that date, forcing it to downsize.

