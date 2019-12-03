United Airlines Places Order To Purchase 50 Airbus A321XLR Aircraft

(RTTNews) - United Airlines placed an order to purchase 50 new Airbus A321XLR aircraft, enabling the carrier to begin replacing and retiring its existing fleet of Boeing 757-200 aircraft.

United expects to introduce into international service in 2024, and it will explore serving additional destinations in Europe from its East Coast hubs in Newark/New York and Washington.

United plans to begin taking delivery of the Airbus A321XLR in 2024. In addition, the airline will defer the delivery of its order of Airbus A350s until 2027 to better align with the carrier's operational needs.

