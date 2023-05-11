News & Insights

United Airlines pilots want higher pay rates than Delta, says union head

Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

May 11, 2023 — 02:44 pm EDT

Written by Rajesh Kumar Singh for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAl.O will need to offer higher pay rates than what rival Delta Air Lines DAL.N gave to its pilots under a new contract, its pilot union head Garth Thompson said.

