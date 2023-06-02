News & Insights

Commodities
UAL

United Airlines pilots union votes to authorize a strike vote

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

June 02, 2023 — 09:22 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - The United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O pilots union has unanimously voted to authorize a strike vote, the union chair said in a letter to pilots on Friday.

"You'll receive more communication regarding this impending strike vote in the coming days," the letter says. A spokesman for the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said it has not yet set a date for the strike vote.

This action comes months after pilots at Delta Air Lines DAL.Nratified a contract that includes over $7 billion in cumulative increases in pay and benefits over four years.

Industry officials say Delta's new contract has become a benchmark for contract negotiations in North America.

"We have offered our pilots an industry leading deal and we're actively working with ALPA to reach an agreement," a United Airlines spokesperson said, adding that United flights will continue to operate as planned as the negotiation process continues.

A move towards a strike vote is a bargaining tactic unions have been using in contract negotiations, and a strike mandate does not mean pilots will walk off the job.

United's contract came up for renewal in 2019 and negotiations have been underway for five years. Last year, its pilots overwhelmingly voted against a tentative contract, which the union said fell short of what members were seeking. Since then, United pilots have been protesting for a better deal.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Gokul Pisharody; Editing by William Mallard)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAL
DAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.