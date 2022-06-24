United Airlines Pilots To Receive Pay Hike

(RTTNews) - United Airlines' pilots are set to receive larger paychecks soon.

The union representing United Airlines has approved a contract that would increase the pay of pilots at the carrier by more than 14% over the next 18 months. United Airlines would become the first major U.S. carrier to reach a deal since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The deal comes at a time when the industry is facing a shortage of pilots, which has forced carriers to cancel and trim flight scheduled worldwide.

Under the agreement approved Friday, pilots would get more than 14.5% in pay increases within 18 months, according to the Air Line Pilots Association, which represents about 14,000 United pilots. The two-year deal also includes eight weeks of paid maternity leave, a first for the carrier's pilots

The contract would need to be ratified by rank-and-file pilots to take effect. Voting will run through July 15.

