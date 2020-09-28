Commodities
United Airlines pilots accept deal to avoid imminent furloughs

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

United Airlines' pilots have voted to accept a deal that would avert the immediate furlough of thousands of pilots, the company said on Monday, even without an extension of federal payroll aid the industry is awaiting.

"In addition to avoiding furloughs, this agreement greatly enhances our ability to bounce back – so we can welcome more passengers and return to the 2019 levels of seat and fleet advancement more quickly," Bryan Quigley, United's senior vice president of flight operations said in a memo to employees.

