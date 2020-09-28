Commodities
United Airlines pilots accept deal to avert 2,850 furloughs

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines' UAL.O pilots said on Monday they have voted to accept a deal that would keep all 13,000 of them employed through at least June 2021, averting 2,850 furloughs that were set for Thursday.

Under the agreement, United will spread a drastically reduced flying schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic across its entire pilot base to save jobs and reduce the need for costly and timely training once demand returns.

"In addition to avoiding furloughs, this agreement greatly enhances our ability to bounce back," Bryan Quigley, United's senior vice president of flight operations, said in a memo to employees.

United is still planning to furlough more than 12,000 frontline employees on Oct. 1 unless Congress agrees to extend $25 billion in federal aid that has covered airlines' payroll for the past six months.

