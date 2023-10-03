News & Insights

United Airlines Orders 110 Aircrafts

October 03, 2023 — 05:09 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) Tuesday said it has ordered 110 more aircraft for delivery beginning in 2028.

United converted previous options and purchase rights into firm orders for 50 Boeing 787-9s for delivery between 2028 through 2031, as well as 60 Airbus A321neos for delivery between 2028 and 2030.

The company also secured new options for up to 50 more Boeing 787s and purchase rights for an additional 40 A321neo aircraft at the end of the decade.

"We're building a bright future at United and this order takes our already successful United Next plan into the next decade and beyond," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "Our planning and focus on the long term have helped us surge past other airlines that stood still. I'm convinced our strategy is the right one as we continue to add new, larger aircraft to take full advantage of our growing flying opportunities both internationally and domestically."

United expects to take delivery of about 800 new narrowbody and widebody aircraft between 2023 and the end of 2032.

