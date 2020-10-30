United Airlines Offers Free Covid Test On Select Flights

(RTTNews) - United Airlines to offer free coronavirus testing for passengers, which the carrier expects will improve traffic on its flights.

Initially, the airlines will run a four-week trial, from November 16 to December 11, on passengers flying between London and Newark.

"We firmly believe that testing is a key component of a multi-layered approach to safely opening travel across the globe," United's managing director of operations policy and support Aaron McMillan told reporters. "The pilot program will guarantee that essentially everyone on board just tested negative for Covid-19."

United passengers will be required to arrive at least three hours before the flight to receive the test that produces results within 20 minutes. Passengers who have previously tested negative will also have to undergo the test.

United says those who test negative for coronavirus will be allowed to board the flight. But, those who are positive will be isolated and either refunded or rebooked at a later time.

"It would be a requirement for everyone on board to have that negative test result prior to flight," said McMillan.

Nevertheless, travelers arriving in the United Kingdom will still be required to observe 14-day quarantine.

"United will share customer feedback of this pilot with governments on both sides of the Atlantic to further demonstrate the effectiveness of these programs as an alternative to mandatory quarantines or duplicative travel restrictions," said a company news release.

