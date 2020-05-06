United Airlines offers aircraft collateral for new bond financing

By David Bell

NEW YORK, May 6 (IFR) - United Airlines is putting up almost half of its mainline fleet of aircraft as collateral for a US$2.25bn high-yield secured bond offering as it tries to weather the evaporation of travel demand.

The two tranche United deal offers three and five-year senior secured bullet notes and is expected to price on Thursday, via JP Morgan and Citi.

The debt will be used to pay down US$2bn of term loan debt taken out on March 9 and for general corporate purposes.

United follows Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines in tapping the capital markets in recent weeks.

The entire airline sector is scrambling for cash to survive what became a 95% drop in year-on-year flight bookings in April, according to data from industry group Airlines for America on Wednesday.

United reported total liquidity of US$9.6bn as of April 29 but said it expects to burn between US$40m-US$45m of cash per day in the second quarter.

But carriers are increasingly having to secure new debt against assets to fund at a reasonable level.

Delta secured its US$5bn bond and loan offering against landing slots and airline routes, and United Airlines is offering a pool of 360 aircraft as collateral - 46% of its mainline fleet of aircraft, according to Fitch.

"This is telling you that financing options as a whole are getting more limited as time goes on, and it is not just a question of reopening the economy," said Scott Kimball, portfolio manager at BMO Fixed Income.

United Airlines 4.875% 2025 unsecured notes are trading at a yield of 16.5% in the secondary market, according to MarketAxess, indicating the lack of appetite for unsecured exposure to the company.

Price whispers on the new notes were heard in the low-9% area, on a blended basis across the two tranches. S&P and Fitch rated the notes BB+.

FLIGHT RISK

United's two tranche offering of three and five-year notes will be secured initially by a first priority security interest in a designated pool of 360 aircraft owned by United, the company said.

Because of the aircraft collateral the notes benefit from the same legal protections as airline equipment trust certificates, according to S&P.

Fitch said it reviewed appraisals from three firms that pegged the value of the collateral at US$4.3bn, or 1.9x the total debt amount.

But the rating agency warned that there is a "material risk" that collateral values could experience significant declines in the near-term due to pressures on the commercial aircraft market, particularly since the planes in the deal are older - with an average age of 20 years.

Aside from the valuations on the underlying collateral, investors have to get to grips with the long-term capital considerations facing airline companies and their fleet costs.

"It's not just a simple straightforward leverage analysis," said Kimball. "You have to look at the age of their planes, the leases on their fleets."

Uncertainty over when travel bookings will pick up again only adds to the difficulties in assessing airline credits.

"We've been pretty selective in how we look at airline paper, compared to other sectors. Even in broader leisure and travel space, air travel could take longer to recover," said Adam Spielman, head of leveraged credit on the fixed income team at PPM America.

"With hotels, restaurants and gaming, there could be local demand where it doesn't have to be a destination type spend, versus something you have to get in a plane and travel to."

(Reporting by David Bell Editing by Jack Doran and Paul Kilby)

((david.bell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.