United Airlines Nonstop Flights To Africa, India And Hawaii

(RTTNews) - United Airlines is set to expand its global route network with new nonstop service to Africa, India and Hawaii. The carrier intends offer more nonstop service to India and South Africa than any other U.S. carrier, while also remaining the largest carrier between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii.

United said travelers can begin purchasing tickets for the new international routes in the coming weeks on united.com and the United app. However, the airlines said these routes are still subject to government approval.

Starting December, United will have daily flights between Chicago and New Delhi. It will also have flights between San Francisco and Bangalore, India as well as Newark/New York and Johannesburg from spring 2021.

In late spring of 2021, the airline plans to introduce new nonstop service between Washington, D.C., and Accra, Ghana and Lagos, Nigeria, with three weekly flights to each destination.

Additionally, United will fly nonstop flights four times weekly between Chicago and Kona as well as Newark/New York and Maui as customers look to resume leisure travel to the Hawaiian Islands from summer of 2021.

Starting this week, the airline also begin offering new nonstop service between Chicago and Tel Aviv.

United claims to be the only U.S. carrier serving Accra and Lagos nonstop from Washington, D.C., Tel Aviv from Chicago, Bangalore from San Francisco and Johannesburg from Newark/New York. United's new trans-Atlantic flights will operate with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring United Polaris business class. Its new service between Chicago and Kona will operate with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft and service between New York/Newark and Maui will operate with Boeing 767-300ER aircraft.

While it gears up to expand its global route network, United is also set to deliver an industry-leading standard of cleanliness to its customers through its United CleanPlus program. It has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing.

