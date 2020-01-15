United Airlines New Uniforms For Employees 'to Look Good And Feel Good'

(RTTNews) - United Airlines has rolled out new uniforms designed by Carhartt Company Gear for its 28,000 technical operations, ramp service and catering operations employees.

"This is more than a fashion statement for United Airlines," said Kate Gebo, executive vice president of Human Resources and Labor Relations at United Airlines. "This highly inclusive design process reflects how highly we value the input of our employees and union leadership. Every day all over the globe our employees on the ground are facing the coldest colds and the hottest hots. Through our partnership with Carhartt - the leader in workwear - we've confidently created a uniform collection enabling our employees to look good and feel good while continuing to deliver the best service for our customers."

The new uniform is part of a larger effort to revamp all United uniforms for more than 75,000 employees. Each decision with United's uniform design partners, Tracy Reese, Brooks Brothers and Carhartt, have been driven by employee feedback.

The company said its next step will be to complete a second wear test before revealing final designs from Brooks Brothers and Tracy Reese for flight attendants, pilots, and customer service representatives.

