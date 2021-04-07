United Airlines' New Pilot Trainees To Be At Least 50% Women, People Of Color

(RTTNews) - United Airlines is planning to train 5,000 new pilots at its new pilot training academy by 2030, of which at least half will be women and people of color.

In a statement, the only major U.S. airline to own a flight school said its United Aviate Academy will begin accepting applications for the training program for commercial airline pilot. All 5,000 pilots will be guaranteed a job with United, after they complete the requirements of the Aviate program.

The academy, backed by scholarship commitments from United Airlines and JPMorgan Chase, expects to enroll 100 students in 2021. The academy's first class of 20 pilots will begin their studies in the third quarter of 2021, with the class graduating in the first half of 2022.

The airline's credit card partner, JPMorgan Chase has committed $1.2 million to support women and people of color who are accepted to United Aviate Academy.

A variety of organizations, including the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, Sisters of the Skies, the Latino Pilots Association and the Professional Asian Pilots Association, will help to select the applicants to receive the scholarships and grants funded by United and JPMorgan Chase.

The company has also partnered with three HBCUs, Delaware State University, Elizabeth City State University and Hampton University, to identify top talent and recruit them into the Aviate program.

In addition, United has partnered with Sallie Mae to offer private student loans for those United Aviate Academy students who may need additional financing.

