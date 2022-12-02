Commodities
UAL

United Airlines nears deal for dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliners - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 02, 2022 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by Nathan Gomes and Rajesh Kumar Singh for Reuters ->

Adds details, background, shares

Dec 2 (Reuters) - United Airlines Inc UAL.O is close to reaching a deal with Boeing BA.N to order dozens of the planemaker's 787 Dreamliner jets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential order comes at a time when the industry struggles with adverse weather conditions, worker shortages and strikes over the past year, which has impacted operations.

Demand for widebody jets is also returning after years of a market glut, a boost especially for Boeing, which is in the midst of a recovery from successive crises. The planemaker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A deal between United and Boeing could be completed as soon as this month, the report said.

United, when contacted by Reuters, said it does not comment on "speculation." Its shares were down 1.2% in afternoon trade.

