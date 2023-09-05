United Airlines lifts ground stop after technology issue

Adds background

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said it has ended a nationwide ground stop after a systemwide technology issue on Tuesday forced it to hold all aircraft at departure airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said earlier it had issued the ground stop at United's request.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Jonathan Oatis)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.