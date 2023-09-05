News & Insights

United Airlines lifts ground stop after technology issue

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

September 05, 2023 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said it has ended a nationwide ground stop after a systemwide technology issue on Tuesday forced it to hold all aircraft at departure airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said earlier it had issued the ground stop at United's request.

