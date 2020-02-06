United Airlines Launching Flight Academy

(RTTNews) - United Airlines is acquiring an Arizona flight training academy to boost hiring of more than 10,000 pilots within a decade.

The academy, currently operating as Westwind School of Aeronautics in Phoenix, will be part of a recruiting program United announced last year, called Aviate. Aviate is a pilot development and recruitment program that offers aspiring aviators the most direct path to achieve their dreams of becoming a United pilot. The airline anticipates hiring more than 10,000 pilots by 2029.

United Airlines' half of its pilots are expected to reach federally mandated retirement age of 65 by the next decade.

"We have developed the Aviate program in collaboration with the Air Line Pilots Association, International to have greater influence on the next generation of aviators at United," said Captain Bebe O'Neil, United's managing director of Aviate. "Launching our own academy provides us with the unique opportunity to not only ensure we maintain the ideal number of quality candidates within our pilot pipeline, but also play a significant role in recruiting, developing and welcoming those with diverse backgrounds to the United family."

United expects about 300 students to graduate from the United Aviate Academy in its first full year of operation.

The carrier also said it's currently engaging with financial institutions with the goal of making attractive financing terms available to qualified individuals.

United also plans to launch a scholarship program specifically focused on encouraging women and minorities to consider joining the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.