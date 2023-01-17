Markets
United Airlines Launches Renovated Global Inflight Training Center In Houston

January 17, 2023 — 08:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Tuesday announced the opening of the expanded and renovated global inflight training center in Houston at a cost of $32 million. The expansion has doubled the size of the facility and added more features, classrooms and training spaces.

The facility has a state-of-the-art aquatic center with a 125,000-gallon pool and mock fuselage to practice safe evacuation of the plane in unlikely water landings.

United said it plans to train more than 600 flight attendants per month at the newly expanded Houston facility.

