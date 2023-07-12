United Airlines Launches New Domestic First-class Seat

(RTTNews) - Airlines major United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), on Wednesday, announced that it is introducing a new first-class seat that is designed around the modern traveler.

The seat features vegan leather upholstery, 13-inch seatback screens, and 18-inch tray tables. It comes with a wireless charging station on every arm rest.

Passengers can charge their electronic devices at once with three types of charging docks in each seat, wireless, AC household-style outlet, and USB-C. The seatback screens are Bluetooth capable and include a remote for those unable to reach the touch screen.

Each seat comes equipped with Italian quartzite cocktail tables and bottle holders between each seat. The company doesn't want passengers to balance gadgets, drinks and snacks on one tray table.

As per the company, passengers can experience more privacy as there will be a 11 x 19-inch divider between neighbors, winged headrests and tray tables that deploy from outer armrests to reduce passenger contact.

The seats feature a 5-inch recline range, adjustable aisle arm rest that lowers completely and an ergonomist-designed seat cushion that can accommodate a wide variety of heights.

United Airlines will debut this seat on its 737 flights first, this month and anticipates installing them on 200 domestic flights by 2026 including 737 NGs, A321neos, and 737 MAXs.

Additionally, the airline company will also update its existing domestic first-class seats on more than 200 planes by 2025.

"The new United First seat was built with a team of experts, including United's engineering and inflight teams, University of Michigan biomechanics researcher Dr. Matthew Reed and design firm Priestman Goode," the company noted.

Currently, shares of United Airlines are trading at $55.35 down around 1.5% on Nasdaq.

