United Airlines Launches International Remote Baggage Screening Initiative

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), Monday announced the launch of International Remote Baggage Screening or IRBS, a new U.S. Customs and Borders Protection initiative, which eliminates re-checking bags for connecting passengers with checked bags.

Currently, this new initiative is available for United customers traveling on United's daily service from Sydney, Australia to San Francisco, California with a connecting flight to a final destination.

For this initiative, the airline company has collaborated with Sydney Airport, BagCheck and Brock Solutions.

In the pre-market hours, UAL is trading at $98.93, up 1.04 percent on the Nasdaq.

