United Airlines Launches Fundraising Campaign To Help India Fight Covid

(RTTNews) - United Airlines, currently the only U.S. airline serving India, has initiated a new online fundraising campaign to help India face the surging number of Covid-19 cases.

Customers can donate to the airline's relief partners including Airlink, Americares, GlobalGiving Foundation and World Central Kitchen. The online campaign platform is scheduled to be available for donations through June 15.

The airline is offering up to 5 million bonus miles to encourage MileagePlus members to support this effort. United will match each donation up to a total of $40,000 in cash donations to disaster relief partners.

United said it is working directly with its partner organizations, as well as engaging with community leaders to assist the impacted communities.

Among the airline's partners, Airlink transports medical supplies and PPE; Americares supports COVID-19 treatment facilities, donating critical medical equipment, PPE and supplies for health workers; and World Central Kitchen provides hot meal distribution to health care workers by partnering with local restaurants.

Over the last few days, between April 28 and May 2, the airline's cargo operations helped transport more than 300,000 pounds of critical medical supplies to the country. This included donations from the U.S. India Chamber of Commerce and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in Houston. The company transported 50 ventilators through the USICOC Foundation to the Indian Red Cross Society.

In the wake of the tragic COVID situation in India, U.S. President Joe Biden last month had pledged America's support with a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics.

Among other corporates, drug major Merck in late April entered into non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with five Indian generics manufacturers for COVID-19 treatment molnupiravir amid the surging coronavirus cases in India.

Further, Eli Lilly and Co. this week announced new initiatives in India, including an initial donation of 400,000 baricitinib tablets immediately to the Indian government for eligible hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the country. The company also plans to urgently to increase the quantity of donated product multifold over the coming weeks.

