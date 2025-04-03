United Airlines to Launch New Flights for Boosting Connectivity

In a bid to broaden its Pacific network,United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) is introducing new flights to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Adelaide and Manila.

Let’s discuss the flight schedules in detail.

Bangkok, Thailand & Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Starting Oct. 26, 2025, UAL plans to provide daily flights to Bangkok, Thailand and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Both the routes will be served on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. These new services mark UAL as the only U.S. airline to offer daily flights to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.

Tickets for Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City flights will be available for sale at a later date.

Adelaide, Australia

UAL positions itself as the first airline to provide nonstop service to Adelaide, Australia. Starting Dec. 11, 2025, UAL is expected to start its nonstop three-times-weekly seasonal service from San Francisco to Adelaide, Australia, targeting the Australian summer season. The flight will be operated on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. UAL will also fly to Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

Manila, Philippines

From Oct. 25, 2025, UAL is expected to start flying its second flight between San Francisco and Manila. This service comes with a dual option of both daytime and evening travel options in both directions and will be operated on a Boeing 777-300ER. UAL is the only U.S. airline to serve the Philippines, with service to both Manila and Cebu.

Tickets for the Adelaide and new Manila flights are now on sale on United.com and the United app.

The inclusion of these new routes brings the total destination counts to 32 different cities in the Pacific region, which will be served by United Airlines. This further strengthens UAL’s position in the airline industry globally. In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock alone has served more than 6 million business and leisure passengers in the Pacific region. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances at UAL, stated, "At United, we're changing the way people think about where they travel – by offering the greatest access to see and explore the world, whether it's for relaxation, adventure or business. We offer more than the best schedule and travel options – we connect customers to sought after destinations and opportunities to explore new, vibrant cities."

Route Expansion Plans of Other Airline Companies

UAL is not the sole U.S. airline to expand its international network. Recently, American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL ) announced new routes to two popular destinations — Cancun, Mexico, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic while also expanding services on routes to Hawaii, South America and Europe.

Alaska Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group ALK, will start a new nonstop service between Seattle and Seoul Incheon. The service will commence on Sept. 12. Flights on this route will be operated by Hawaiian Airlines, which was acquired by Alaska Air last year.

A long-haul, widebody Airbus A330-200 aircraft will operate on the route. The Pacific Northwest will be linked to South Korea via this route as Alaska Air develops the Seattle hub into a new global gateway.

The carrier aims to serve at least 12 nonstop international destinations with widebody aircraft from Seattle by 2030. Daily flights between Seattle and Tokyo Narita will commence on May 12. The company’s Seattle hub is the largest airline hub on the West Coast, serving over 100 nonstop destinations across North America, offering convenient travel options and connections.

Earlier this year, JetBlue Airways JBLU launched flights from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The company’s daily, year-round service to Orlando International Airport and three-times-weekly, seasonal service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers take off from Manchester.

