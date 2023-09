Sept 5 (Reuters) - United Airlines has issued a nationwide ground stop due to a computer issue, ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

