United Airlines Issues Nationwide Ground Stop After Equipment Failure

September 05, 2023 — 04:17 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) asked the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday to ground all its flights due to equipment failure.

The ground stop applied to all United and subsidiary flights, the FAA said. In an update about an hour later, the FAA alert said the "ground stop is cancelled."

"We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned," United Airlines wrote on social media before the order was lifted.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg posted a message to social media Tuesday afternoon stating he was aware of the situation.

"Am aware of the nationwide ground stop at United Airlines due to IT issues," Buttigieg wrote. "FAA is currently receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue, and DOT will make sure UA meets its obligations to affected passengers."

Meanwhile, there continued to be 330 delayed flights as of 3 pm EST, which is 12% of its operations, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

