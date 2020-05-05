United Airlines Is Planning Deep Job Cuts

United Airlines is planning steep layoffs as the airline prepares for a world of sharply reduced air travel. That may pave the way for United to return to profitability sooner. But the airline will still have to get through a brutal few months—and investors appear skeptical that the cost cuts will be sufficient.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings (ticker: UAL) were down 2.6% Tuesday, to about $24.50. The S&P 500 was ahead 1.4%.

United said Monday that it expected to cut its management staff by at least 30%, starting in October, according to a memo sent to employees. The cuts amount to about 3,450 workers. United is receiving $5 billion in payroll support under the government’s Cares Act program, which includes restrictions on compensation and layoffs. But the money doesn’t cover payrolls entirely and it will run out in September, giving United more flexibility to reduce its workforce.

Even with government support, “we anticipate spending billions of dollars more than we take in for the next several months, while continuing to employ 100% of our workforce,” United’s chief operating officer, Greg Hart, said in a memo to workers. “That’s not sustainable for any company.”

Air traffic is showing few signs of a recovery as the coronavirus keeps passengers largely grounded. Domestic travel is down more than 90% from a year ago, and isn’t expected to pick up substantially until the fall. International travel has been similarly decimated.

United has already indicated that its June flight schedules will likely remain down about 90% from a year ago. The airline is now burning through an estimated $40 million to $45 million in cash a day.

If travel doesn’t recover much by October, United has plans to reduce the cash burn to $20 million a day, according to Cowen analyst Helane Becker.

The path forward for United (and most other airlines) is to sharply reduce its fleet, cut operating expenses and capital expenditures, and try to return to profitability in 2021—albeit at much lower levels.

Becker expects United’s revenue to decline by 92% in the second quarter, 75% in the third and 44% in the fourth quarter, compared with a year earlier. She sees revenue settling around $31.7 billion in 2021, roughly 27% below 2019 when United booked $43.2 billion.

Becker has a Market Perform rating and a $30 price target on United stock. Other analysts sound increasingly bearish on United’s stock. UBS cut its price target on the stock to $25, from $41, after United reported first-quarter results on April 30. Bank of America also cut its target, taking it down to $30, from $35.

At least one United bull remains however, expecting the shares to nearly double from here. J.P. Morgan’s Jamie Baker has a $45 price target and an Outperform rating on the stock.

“Despite recent volatility in the space, we believe that UAL can endure the current downturn with sufficient liquidity,” he wrote in a note last week. United had turnaround momentum heading into the crisis and has long issued conservative forecasts, reducing the risk that it misses estimates. He estimates that United will generate $1.8 billion in cash flow from operations in 2021. And he sees adjusted earnings per share hitting $5.23, up from a loss of $22.07 a share in 2020.

That would be a huge swing in fortunes for United. Time will tell if the company can pull it off.

Write to Daren Fonda at daren.fonda@barrons.com

