United Airlines Invites Applications For New Flight School; To Promote Women, Diversity

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced on Tuesday that it will start accepting applications for its flight school as it plans to train around 5,000 new pilots within the next decade. The airlines further stated that half of the applicants will be women and people of color.

United Airlines' flight school, United Aviate Academy, will train students, supported by scholarships help from its parent company as well as JP Morgan Chase. The Academy plans to enrol a strength of around 100 students this year. United Airlines said that the first class of 20 pilots will start their studies in the third quarter of this year, with the class graduating in the first half of 2022. The company has plans to hire around 10,000 pilots by 2030, with half bring from the academy and the remaining from other airlines or the U.S military.

The flight school sponsor JPMorgan Chase will invest a sum of $1.2 million to fund women and people of color who get through to the United Aviate Academy. The airlines has also tied up with Sallie Mae to offer private students loans to the enrolling ones.

