UAL

United Airlines Installs Starlink On Its First Regional Aircraft

March 07, 2025 — 08:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), Friday announced that the company has installed Starlink on its first regional aircraft, enhancing onboard experience of its customers with fastest Wi-Fi for free, and other entertainment options.

The airline expects to outfit 40+ regional aircraft each month beginning in May through the end of 2025.

The company said that Starlink access will be free for all MileagePlus customers and include game-changing inflight entertainment experiences.

In the pre-market hours, United's stock is trading at $86.02, down 0.29 percent on the Nasdaq.

