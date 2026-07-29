United Airlines Insider Sheds 13,794 Shares for $1.6 Million, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Andrew P. Nocella disposed of 13,794 shares for an estimated value of ~$1.6 million between July 25, 2026 and July 28, 2026.

The transactions reduced the executive's total direct holdings by 6%.

The total disposition included 9,594 shares withheld for taxes upon a vesting event, with the remaining 4,200 shares sold via open-market transactions.

The activity follows a 34% one-year total return for the stock through the July 28, 2026 transaction date.

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Andrew P. Nocella, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), disposed of 13,794 shares of common stock on July 25, 2026 and July 28, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$1.6 million Shares sold 13,794 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 222,955 Post-transaction value ~$27.60 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($118.94); post-transaction value based on July 28, 2026, market close ($123.77).

Key questions

How much of this transaction was non-discretionary?

Approximately 70% of the reported volume, or 9,594 shares, was withheld to satisfy tax obligations associated with the settlement of performance-based restricted stock units granted in 2024.

Approximately 70% of the reported volume, or 9,594 shares, was withheld to satisfy tax obligations associated with the settlement of performance-based restricted stock units granted in 2024. What is the executive's remaining equity position in the company?

Following the disposition, Andrew P. Nocella retains direct ownership of 222,955 shares of common stock, representing an estimated 0.0687% of the company.

Following the disposition, Andrew P. Nocella retains direct ownership of 222,955 shares of common stock, representing an estimated 0.0687% of the company. What is the current market context for the stock?

Shares were priced at $120.57 at the July 27, 2026, market close, yielding a 34% return over the preceding 12 months as of the filing date.

Shares were priced at $120.57 at the July 27, 2026, market close, yielding a 34% return over the preceding 12 months as of the filing date. Does the insider hold any indirect or derivative interests?

Current disclosures indicate the reported holdings are held entirely through direct ownership, with no indirect interests in trusts or other entities reported in this filing.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-27) $120.57 Market Capitalization $40.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $62.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.5 billion

Company Snapshot

United Airlines operates a comprehensive global air transportation network spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, generating revenue through passenger ticket sales, cargo services, and ancillary aviation support services.

The company generates profitability through a hub-and-spoke network model utilizing both mainline and regional aircraft fleets to optimize capacity utilization and route efficiency across its extensive international route portfolio.

United Airlines serves a diverse customer base, including leisure and business travelers, freight shippers, and aviation service clients, with primary revenue concentration among North American and transatlantic passenger segments.

United Airlines Holdings operates as a major global carrier with a fleet-based business model generating $62.9 billion in TTM revenue and $3.5 billion in net income. The company maintains competitive advantages through its extensive international network, established hub infrastructure, and integrated cargo operations, positioning it as a leading full-service airline operator in the global aviation sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Andrew P. Nocella, an executive at United Airlines (UAL), sold about 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1.6 million, according to a recent SEC filing. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, some context. Investors can often misinterpret insider sales as a bearish indicator. The reality is that executives sell for a variety of reasons. In this case, the executive sold roughly 6% of his total holdings in the stock, with much of those proceeds being withheld. In short, this sale appears to be for tax purposes.

As for the company, United recently reported earnings results that beat estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99. Revenue climbed to $17.7 billion, up 16% year-over-year. In addition, management raised full-year EPS guidance to between $9-$11.

On the flip side, operating margins remain a drag. United’s current operating margin is around 6.8%, down from a high of 10.5% in 2023. Elevated jet fuel and labor costs are the biggest drivers of the trend. What’s more, competition remains fierce in the airline industry, making it one of the toughest sectors for investors to navigate due to its high volatility.

All that said, United’s stock has performed well despite the volatility. Shares have delivered a total return of 129% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7%. That’s far ahead of the S&P 500, which has generated a total return of 68% over the same period, with a CAGR of 19.0%.

To sum up, United’s stock has performed well, and the company appears to be executing well, despite the ongoing challenges to its margins. Investors with an appetite for risk may want to consider United stock, bearing in mind that large drawdowns are nearly inevitable in the airline sector.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.