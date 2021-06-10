Markets
UAL

United Airlines In Advance Talks To Buy 100 Boeing Co. 737 Max Jets : Bloomberg

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is in advanced talks for a large narrow-body aircraft order, which would include at least 100 Boeing Co. 737 Max jets as part of a broader fleet revamp, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The airliner is looking at upgrading its fleet and studying several new, fuel-efficient models at a time when the likes of Boeing and Airbus SE are hungry for deals while demand for leisure travel has been surging in the United States, Bloomberg News said.

As per the report, Boeing's portion of the order could include 150 Max.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular