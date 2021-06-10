United Airlines In Advance Talks To Buy 100 Boeing Co. 737 Max Jets : Bloomberg

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is in advanced talks for a large narrow-body aircraft order, which would include at least 100 Boeing Co. 737 Max jets as part of a broader fleet revamp, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The airliner is looking at upgrading its fleet and studying several new, fuel-efficient models at a time when the likes of Boeing and Airbus SE are hungry for deals while demand for leisure travel has been surging in the United States, Bloomberg News said.

As per the report, Boeing's portion of the order could include 150 Max.

