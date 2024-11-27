United Airlines Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for United Airlines Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $340,398, and 10 are calls, amounting to $392,473.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $57.5 to $135.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Airlines Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Airlines Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $57.5 to $135.0, over the past month.

United Airlines Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.3 $13.9 $15.0 $97.50 $75.0K 13 0 UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.05 $14.8 $14.95 $97.50 $74.7K 13 50 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.0 $7.8 $7.95 $135.00 $71.5K 69 90 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.15 $6.1 $6.1 $93.00 $54.2K 71 107 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.1 $16.0 $16.1 $92.50 $48.3K 119 30

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,461,688, the price of UAL is down by -0.01%, reaching $96.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $131.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

