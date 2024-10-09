United Airlines Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 57 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $4,275,220, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $2,743,929.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $75.0 for United Airlines Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Airlines Holdings options trades today is 1966.82 with a total volume of 56,276.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Airlines Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.72 $2.62 $2.71 $57.50 $943.0K 797 6.7K UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.67 $2.55 $2.67 $57.50 $534.0K 797 6.7K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.5 $3.35 $3.45 $57.50 $406.7K 901 1.2K UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.88 $2.49 $2.6 $57.50 $390.0K 797 4.7K UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.63 $2.54 $2.56 $57.50 $384.0K 797 3.2K

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

In light of the recent options history for United Airlines Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of United Airlines Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 3,236,186, the UAL's price is up by 0.46%, now at $60.28. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $72.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.