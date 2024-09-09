United Airlines Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $91,350, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $3,910,113.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $39.0 and $60.0 for United Airlines Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Airlines Holdings stands at 2385.37, with a total volume reaching 20,240.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Airlines Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $39.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $50.00 $1.2M 2.2K 4.3K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.85 $3.75 $3.85 $48.00 $1.1M 126 3.0K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.76 $0.67 $0.76 $50.00 $406.6K 13.3K 6.1K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.35 $9.25 $9.35 $40.00 $92.5K 1.0K 198 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.25 $5.15 $5.22 $50.00 $78.3K 1.4K 168

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United Airlines Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of United Airlines Holdings With a volume of 5,283,793, the price of UAL is up 6.07% at $48.8. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

