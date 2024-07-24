United Airlines Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $102,605 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $336,363.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $47.0 and $55.0 for United Airlines Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Airlines Holdings stands at 1905.5, with a total volume reaching 4,815.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Airlines Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $47.0 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $8.05 $7.95 $8.05 $55.00 $63.5K 2.5K 106 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.88 $2.7 $2.88 $52.50 $57.9K 1.0K 1.0K UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.81 $2.8 $2.8 $52.50 $56.0K 1.0K 200 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.88 $2.85 $2.85 $52.50 $52.1K 1.0K 799 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.84 $2.83 $2.84 $52.50 $50.2K 1.0K 616

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United Airlines Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of United Airlines Holdings With a volume of 2,150,786, the price of UAL is down -2.7% at $46.92. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

