United Airlines Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for United Airlines Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $2,995,539, and 11 are calls, amounting to $1,077,053.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $90.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Airlines Holdings options trades today is 1819.93 with a total volume of 39,377.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Airlines Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.65 $8.6 $8.65 $75.00 $716.3K 4.2K 831 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.91 $2.84 $2.89 $85.00 $476.8K 3.3K 1.6K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.65 $8.6 $8.65 $75.00 $426.4K 4.2K 2.2K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.65 $8.6 $8.65 $75.00 $390.1K 4.2K 1.5K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $0.77 $0.67 $0.75 $78.00 $262.5K 1.3K 10.1K

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United Airlines Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of United Airlines Holdings Trading volume stands at 4,058,299, with UAL's price up by 1.45%, positioned at $77.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 84 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $84. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $95. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $88. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, maintaining a target price of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.