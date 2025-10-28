United Airlines Holdings (XTRA:UAL1) Price Target Increased by 10.51% to 106.71

The average one-year price target for United Airlines Holdings (XTRA:UAL1) has been revised to 106,71 € / share. This is an increase of 10.51% from the prior estimate of 96,56 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39,98 € to a high of 140,32 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.50% from the latest reported closing price of 84,35 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,653 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Airlines Holdings. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL1 is 0.23%, an increase of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 334,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 21,996K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,948K shares , representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 11.38% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 18,835K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,800K shares , representing a decrease of 15.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 14,515K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,554K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 3.31% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 13,606K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,112K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 13.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,530K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,406K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 4.12% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.